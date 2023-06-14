FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It all started at the CEFCO gas station on HWY 98 where Christopher Breneman allegedly watched another man drop his wallet and did not give it back.

Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte explained what was in the wallet.

“There was over 160 dollars in cash in it, more credit cards, Medicaid, Medicare cards, insurance stuff, driver license,” Nolte said.

Police say Breneman went to the Fairhope Walmart to use the card.

“It was about 70 dollars worth of merchandise he was trying to buy,” Nolte said.

The victim was alerted that there was possible fraud on one of his cards and reported his missing wallet to the police. Lucky for the victim, Breneman was arrested for something else which led to the location of the stolen wallet.

“He was initially arrested on public intoxication charges and the officers when they arrested him, obviously were checking him and putting him in the car and stuff and found a wallet that did not belong to him, in the course of the investigation, the owner was called, he said yeah I lost that earlier today at the gas station,” Nolte said.

Breneman was then charged with fraudulent use of a credit card which is a felony.

Nolte explained that when there are cases just like this one, officers have a tough time finding the suspect, but in this case, they got lucky. Nolte also wants to remind people.

“If you lose your wallet or any property like that has your information in it, it does help to report it immediately to us, because you never know when we may come across it like it did in this situation,” Nolte said.

The wallet was returned to the owner with everything in it.