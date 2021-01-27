Baldwin County man facing child pornography charges

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Baldwin County is facing several charges of possession of child pornography.

The following is a news release from Attorney General Steve Marshall:

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest Tuesday of a Baldwin County man on multiple charges of possession of child pornography. Alvin David Hattenbach, 66, of Robertsdale, was arrested by an agent of the Attorney General’s Office and taken to the Robertsdale City Jail, and will be transferred to the Baldwin County Jail. A bond of $250,000 was set with a requirement that he would have to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.

Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Baldwin County grand jury, resulting in Hattenbach’s indictment* on January 12. Specifically, the indictment charges him with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

This case is unrelated to that of another Baldwin County man arrested on January 22 on charges of possession of child pornography.

No further information about the investigation or about Hattenbach’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Hattenbach faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 25 counts, which are class C felonies.