Baldwin County man dies after testing positive for COVID-19

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WKRG) — News 5 has confirmed Tim Gaston of Baldwin County died last night at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope after testing positive for COVID-19. Longtime friend, Claiborne Walsh of Montrose described him as one of the “Kindest and nicest souls I’ve ever known.”
Gaston’s daughter, Kathryn Douglas told News 5 her father had been on a ventilator after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Gaston, 73, was undergoing immunotherapy treatments after beating lung cancer twice.
