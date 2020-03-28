Baldwin County man dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WKRG) — News 5 has confirmed Tim Gaston of Baldwin County died last night at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope after testing positive for COVID-19. Longtime friend, Claiborne Walsh of Montrose described him as one of the “Kindest and nicest souls I’ve ever known.”

Gaston’s daughter, Kathryn Douglas told News 5 her father had been on a ventilator after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Gaston, 73, was undergoing immunotherapy treatments after beating lung cancer twice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

