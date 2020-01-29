Baldwin County man charged with sexual abuse of child under 12

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin county man has been charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
This is 24-year-old Ernest Howard Roy III.
Roy is being held in the Baldwin County jail without bond.
