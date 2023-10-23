BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man was arrested Friday on multiple child pornography charges.

Starting from the end of September, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in an investigation regarding a Baldwin County man, Kevin Wilson, for possibly possessing child pornography after receiving multiple tips.

A search warrant was issued to his home in Silverhill on Oct. 4. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office told News 5 that during the search, numerous electronic devices were confiscated and confirmed Wilson was in possession of child pornography.

Wilson fled the state of Alabama and went to Tallahassee where he stayed for a period of time until recently returning back to Baldwin County.

BCSO Lt. Andy Ashton said deputies were notified right when they heard that Wilson was back in town.

“He returned back to Baldwin County; we had gotten some information on that last week and on Friday the 20th, officers were able to contact Mr. Wilson and took him into custody on his warrants,” Ashton said.

Wilson is charged with four counts of child pornography and is being held in the Baldwin County Jail without bond.

