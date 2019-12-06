Baldwin County man arrested for obscene images of children

BALDWIN COUNTY (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Toler for the possession of obscene material.

Investigators found several obscene images of children under the age of seventeen.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says Toler will be booked into jail later this evening.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this matter.

