GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man has been arrested after Daphne police say he rented a vehicle and never returned it.

Benjamin James Cook was arrested and charged with theft by fraudulent leasing this week. Daphne Police say Benjamin rented the vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, did not return it, and then was seen driving the vehicle in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.

Cook, who has a Bon Secour address, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Wednesday morning.