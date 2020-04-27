Baldwin County man accused of trying to rape hitchhiker

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Bay Minette is accused of trying to rape a hitchhiker he picked up over the weekend.

54-year-old Brady Leroy Scott was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted rape, menacing and harassment.

Investigators say he picked up the hitchhiker on Highway 59 in Loxley, took the woman to a secluded location, and tried to rape her at knifepoint. The woman got away unharmed.

Scott remains in jail on a $51,000 bond.

