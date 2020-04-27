Baldwin County man accused of trying to rape hitchhiker

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Bay Minette is accused of trying to rape a hitchhiker he picked up over the weekend.

54-year-old Brady Leroy Scott was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted rape, menacing and harassment.

Investigators say he picked up the hitchhiker on Highway 59 in Loxley, took the woman to a secluded location, and tried to rape her at knifepoint. The woman got away unharmed.

Scott remains in jail on a $51,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories