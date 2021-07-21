Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating homicide in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in Bay Minette.

The BCMCU says the Bay Minette Police Department was called to the area of West Ellis Street July 20 to investigate a shooting. Officers found Robert Nell Mims-Daniels, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the death of Robert Mims-Daniels to contact us at 251-580-2559 or by email at tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.