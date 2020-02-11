Baldwin County Lyft driver convicted of indecent exposure

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — John Robertson, 66, walked into Foley’s municipal court a free man and walked out convicted of indecent exposure. He was sentenced to jail time, probation, fines and he has to stay away from the victim. But that conviction was immediately appealed to the circuit court and he remains a free man.

“I think everybody always wants someone who victimized them to have a greater sentence but I do believe that the justice system did hold him accountable and I’m happy for that.”

Rachel Smith Piazza hired a Lyft driver to pick her up last November. She testified that during that ride in Robertson’s Prius he pleasured himself while she and her infant son were in the back seat. Her recording of what she saw was entered into evidence. “He was not massaging a nerve,” Piazza told News 5. “He was masturbating. It was inappropriate.”

In court, for the first time, Robertson explained he was rubbing his thigh because he suffers from degenerative joint disease and is in constant pain. “That’s the first I heard of that and I think the judge agreed with me that that’s not what that was,” says Piazza.

He now faces jail time and probation if his conviction is upheld. A court date for his appeal has not been set.

Robertson has lived in Baldwin County for almost a year after moving from Denver, Colorado. He testified he drove for Lyft and Uber for four and a half years. He has since been dropped from both ride-sharing services.

