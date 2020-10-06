Baldwin County leaders ask Gov. Ivey to issue voluntary evacuation order
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As the Gulf Coast prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Delta, Baldwin County leaders have requested Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issue a voluntary evacuation order.
There’s no indication yet how Governor Ivey will respond to the request.
Tuesday morning, Delta strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
