Baldwin County leaders ask Gov. Ivey to issue voluntary evacuation order

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As the Gulf Coast prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Delta, Baldwin County leaders have requested Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issue a voluntary evacuation order.

There’s no indication yet how Governor Ivey will respond to the request.

Tuesday morning, Delta strengthened to a Category 4 storm.

