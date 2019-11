MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect in Magnolia Springs.

Officials say they are looking for the suspect near Eslava Drive.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect ran off on foot from a home in the area.

Law enforcement says they have found a campsite that could belong to the suspect.

The search is ongoing.

