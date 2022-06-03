BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police and the department’s school resource officers are getting dunked for a good cause Friday.

“It’s very special to us and we like to be involved in any kind of way that we can with the kids and try to bridge that gap between the community and the police department,” said Jeff Weaver with BMPD.

Friday they’re participating in National Donut Day, but raising money for the Special Olympics at the same time. For every donation, an officer gets dunked, even if it’s not a perfect throw.

“To see the kids smiling faces and all of that kind of stuff it’s just wonderful,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the Special Olympics on pause, but the Baldwin County Public School system held their own version for the last two years putting on the Baldwin County Spring Games. Law enforcement officers across the county participate and show their support every year.

“To run around the track with them and to watch them do the games and win the awards it’s more honoring to us to see that than it is for the kids. We enjoy it a lot and there’s nothing that we would do other than that,” Weaver said.

Special Olympics provides training and activities throughout the year and the organization relies on funding to make it happen. Fundraisers like this help raise that money one dollar at a time, bringing in thousands each year.