BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Anytime holiday traffic picks up law enforcement in Baldwin County is watching and ready for what’s headed south.

“They’ll be looking for impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers, maybe trying to get people to slow down a little bit. I know everybody wants to get where they’re going, but we certainly don’t want anyone to get injured,” said Cpt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is putting more deputies on the streets this weekend. Cpt. Cadenhead anticipates a lot of visitors over the next 3 or 4 days. The Baldwin Beach Express, Interstate 10 and Highway 59 are all expected to fill up fast.

“We’re certainly expecting larger crowds this year as the nation seems to be waking back up. We’ve already had a lot of big crowds over spring break and we’re expecting very big crowds for this weekend,” he said.

Just a week ago thousands of people packed Gulf Shores beaches for the Hangout Music Festival. 133 people were arrested for various offenses. The number one charge, though, was unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Cpt. Cadenhead says that activity won’t be tolerated in Baldwin County.

“The first step is just to have that high visibility out there on the roads. Our deputies will be again working the main highways coming into the county and that is a pretty big deterrent just seeing that marked car,” said Cpt. Cadenhead.

It’s not just the sheriff’s office, law enforcement across Baldwin County tell us they’re increasing patrols through Monday.