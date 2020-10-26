Baldwin County Landmark District supporters hold meeting Monday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two amendments on the Baldwin County ballot are getting a lot of attention tonight. Supporters of the creation of “Landmark Districts” for Barnwell and Rosinton are holding a public meeting at 6 pm Monday night at Oak Hollow Farm. While they have no municipal governments, supporters say these “Landmark Districts” would preserve these areas and prevent or make it more challenging for surrounding cities to annex them. Amendment 3 is for Rosinton and Amendment 4 is for Barnwell.

Reportedly, the opposition has come from surrounding cities, arguing the term “Landmark District” isn’t firmly defined. Observers say the issue could set a precedent across Alabama.

LATEST STORIES