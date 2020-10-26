Baldwin County Landmark District supporters hold meeting Monday

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
baldwin county seal_1544437241838.png.jpg

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two amendments on the Baldwin County ballot are getting a lot of attention tonight. Supporters of the creation of “Landmark Districts” for Barnwell and Rosinton are holding a public meeting at 6 pm Monday night at Oak Hollow Farm. While they have no municipal governments, supporters say these “Landmark Districts” would preserve these areas and prevent or make it more challenging for surrounding cities to annex them. Amendment 3 is for Rosinton and Amendment 4 is for Barnwell.

Reportedly, the opposition has come from surrounding cities, arguing the term “Landmark District” isn’t firmly defined. Observers say the issue could set a precedent across Alabama.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories