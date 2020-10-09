Baldwin County landfill employees help woman find lost purse

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When a woman accidentally threw her purse away, employees at the Baldwin County Magnolia Landfill stepped up to help her locate it.

The Baldwin County Commission posted photos on Facebook of the employees helping the woman retrieve the lost purse.

“The garbage from her town arrived at the Magnolia landfill today where she showed up visibly upset. The crew combed through the garbage and found her purse!” the post reads.

