DOTHAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Some K9 first responders are leveling up. These are images from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO was one of several law enforcement agencies in Dothan earlier this month for the 27th Annual K9 Seminar hosted by the Dothan Police Department.

According to a Facebook post: “They spent 4 intense days completing narcotics and patrol certifications, conducting advanced training, and competing in different competitions for the honor of being named Top K9 team of the seminar.”

The post continues: “There were 71 teams that competed from as far away as Missouri. The men and women worked extremely hard and represented themselves and their departments very well. We are extremely proud of these guys and their dogs for all the hard work and dedication they put in day after day to be the best of the best.”