BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)- Wheeles Karate Academy is hosting it’s 3rd Annual Miss Zydeco Pageant at the Erie Meyer Civic Center on Feb. 5 in Gulf Shores.

There will be seven different grade levels competing. Each grade level group will have one queen, one first runner up and three court members. Students chosen will represent their grade as the queen and her court.

The grade level groups are as follows:

Pre K (4 years old) and Kindergarten

First Grade and Second Grade

Third Grade and Fourth Grade

Fifth Grade and Sixth Grade

Seventh and Eighth Grade

Ninth and Tenth Grade

Eleventh and Twelfth Grade

In the Eleventh and Twelfth grade division, an $1000 scholarship will be awarded to Miss Zydeco. The queens will be announced at the Zydeco Crawfish Festival April 16 in Foley. The festival will be held at the Erie Meyer Civic Center at 1930 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores.

This pageant is open to Baldwin County residents only. The admission fee will be $5 for those 4 and older. Residents can pay at the door via cash or credit/debit card.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 1. To register, click here.