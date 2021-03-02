Baldwin County Job Fair gives hope to those looking for work in pandemic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Despite the wet weather Tuesday job seekers flooded the Daphne Civic Center on a mission to find their next job.

“Hopefully things will pick back up and the pandemic will slow down, so people will find their occupation again and get back into their line of work,” said Tony Blankenship.

Blankenship was laid off from his construction job two weeks ago. Now, he’s looking for work and meeting with prospective employers.

“It’s a great program to try and help people get back into their line of work,” he added.

Hand sanitizing stations and signs to social distance greeted each person who walked through the doors, but some say that isn’t making the search any easier.

“As you can see with the face masks and the no touching rules it’s a little harder to get personal. A way somebody remembers you is your face, so you can only see half of it,” said Cody Anderson.

Those reasons are why it’s important to learn how to stand out in the pandemic. Josh Duplantis is the Workforce Development Dean for Coastal Alabama Community College and he helped teach that skill during a workshop at the job fair.

“I think there’s only so much you can learn about a potential employee, or employer, via Zoom or Skype,” said Duplantis. It’s one of the first in-person job fairs to happen in Baldwin County since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.