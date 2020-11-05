Baldwin County inmate escapes, still on the run

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It seems 41-year-old Juan Andre Rosado-Ortiz has made a life of crime. “He had been arrested by the Fairhope Police Department on several burglary charges. We have had him housed here since February 2019.”

He has also been arrested on drug charges and federal gun charges in Baldwin County and multiple burglary, drug and escape charges in Mobile County.

Early Thursday morning, Sheriff Hoss Mack says he scaled two razor wire-topped fences and walked away from the jail through a construction area. “He was temporarily being housed in this area on the ground floor and he probably used one of the construction entrances to gain access to the street,” says Sheriff Mack.

A five to six-block radius around the jail was searched by officers and by tracking dogs. “While we do suspect he did get into a vehicle until we establish that he has left the area we do ask people to be a little bit more mindful of what’s going on in the area and certainly call the sheriff’s office or Bay Minette Police if they see anything suspicious,” says Mack.

The last escape from this jail was back in the 90’s and while the search continues for Ortiz an internal investigation is underway to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

LATEST STORIES: