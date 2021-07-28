Baldwin County hospitals restrict visitation as COVID-19 numbers rise

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — On one of the busiest holidays of the summer, there were zero new cases of COVID-19 in Baldwin County. Three weeks after the Fourth of July, numbers have soared.

Baldwin County is now considered “high risk” according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That has prompted the county’s three hospitals to again limit or restrict visitation, and conversations have begun on whether or not hospital staff should be required to be vaccinated.

A statement from South Baldwin Regional Medical Center released Wednesday afternoon says in part: “Currently, while South Baldwin Regional Medical Center has not made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory, we are continuing to educate our employees and encourage vaccination to fight against COVID-19.”

As for visitations policies, North Baldwin in Bay Minette and Thomas Hospital in Fairhope are all under the Infirmary Health umbrella. Both of those hospitals are restricting the number of visitors in the hospital to two, but they have to be 14 years old or older. Emergency room and outpatient visits are limited to just one visitor.

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center has stopped visitations, with mothers delivering babies being the only exception.

Masks and social distancing are required in all healthcare settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control.