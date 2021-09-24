Baldwin County hospitals report significant drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over 30-day period

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 in Baldwin County is something North Baldwin Infirmary President Ben Hansert is all too familiar with these days.

“Back in August we had the worst peak that we have seen in the COVID pandemic thus far.” he said Friday.

Positive cases and hospitalizations have inundated Baldwin County hospitals, especially in Bay Minette where they typically have 58 beds available and their space is limited.

“27 positive COVID patients really had an impact on our operations,” added Hansert.

On Aug. 23 North Baldwin Infirmary had 23 positive COVID-19 patients. Thomas Hospital in Fairhope had 84. Fast forward to today there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized at North Baldwin Infirmary and 25 at Thomas Hospital. Officials noticing a positive trend in recent weeks.

“It was basically everyone pulling together and doing things that they had to do. Physicians doing things they don’t normally do, nurses taking care of bedside patients that they don’t normally take care of,” he explained.

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley is also seeing a significant drop in hospitalizations. On Aug. 23 the hospital had 51 COVID-19 patients. On Sept. 24 there are 19 patients in the hospital.

“We want to be on guard and prepared that it could come back,” Hansert cautioned.

He says the number of vaccinations through Infirmary Health’s clinics have increased which is also encouraging news.