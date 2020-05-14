Baldwin County homeowners see property tax increase, but can cut payment in half

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County property valuation notices were mailed out just a couple of weeks ago, and you may have noticed an increase in your property taxes. Opening your mail and seeing that you owe money is never a pleasant surprise especially right now when so many people are out of a job or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are trying to save money wherever possible. But the Baldwin County market is hot and property taxes are a reflection of the market.

“We’re just doing the best we can under uncertain circumstances,” said Teddy Faust, Baldwin County Revenue Commissioner.

Most homeowners will notice a property tax increase of between 6 and 7-percent, but not everyone is seeing a hike.

“It depends on the neighborhoods. Some areas are rural and you won’t see much of an adjustment there,” said Faust.

Areas like the beach, and downtown Fairhope are seeing a difference. And the Eastern Shore just keeps growing.

Faust said, “We’re picking up 3000 to 4000 new homes a year now. So that’s significant.”

Faust says this increase shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

He said, “We’ve been seeing a 4 to 5-percent increase per year for the past 5 or 6 years.”

If you don’t believe your taxes should have gone up, you can appeal.

“They have until May 29 to appeal. We’ve got an online application to appeal if you disagree. Most of the cases that we get are individuals who have moved into a new home and failed to file for their homestead exemption and so they’re seeing the taxes are double from what they were last year, and we’ll go ahead and give them their homestead and it’ll cut the tax bill in half,” said Faust.

You’ll need to apply for homestead as soon as you close on your home. You don’t need to file again until you turn 65 for an option to save a little more money. There are also disability exemptions.

File an appeal: https://baldwincountyal.gov/Government/revenue-commission/divisions/appraisals-valuations/property-appeal

Homestead information: https://baldwincountyal.gov/Government/revenue-commission/divisions/assessments/exemptions

LATEST STORIES