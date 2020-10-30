Baldwin County home destroyed after generator catches fire

LITTLE RIVER, Ala. (WKRG) – A Baldwin County family lost their home Thursday night when their generator caught fire. The family tells WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown the generator was outside on the carport when the fire started.

Before they could do anything to stop the fire it had already spread through the home. They tell us the generator had only been used a handful of times. The generator was being used after they lost power during Hurricane Zeta. The home, located in Little River, was completely destroyed.

Luckily, the family wasn’t injured. Unfortunately, cat died in the fire. If you can help this family donations can be made through PayPal at bjnadam@gmail.com.

