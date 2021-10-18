Baldwin County High School Marching Band earns superior ratings

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County High School Marching Band earned all Superior scores at The Little Big Horn Marching Band Contest Saturday, Oct. 16, in Opp, Ala.

The band earned superior ratings for performance, Best in Class Dance Line, Best in Color Guard, and Best in Class Band. The Band is under the direction of Josh Howard, Josh Williams, and Drum Major Emma Johnson.

Showcasing all the hardware won includes:

• Woodwind Captains: Ellie Powell, Kadence Pyles, Thomas Turner

• Brass Captains: Landon Smith, Montana Carnley

• Percussion Captains: Emma Stuart, Chazney Livermore, Dre White

• Tigerette Captain Caley Reid, Co-Captain Christin Watson, Lt. Haley Phillips

• Tiger Guard Officers Breanna Broadus, Mallory Hastings and Autumn Hardy.

The Tiger Band will be participating in another band competition on Oct. 30 in Gordo, Ala.