BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County High School has inducted its 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at Lyle Underwood Stadium.

The school inducted five former BCHS athletes and two others were inducted as associate members.

Here’s the full list of the Baldwin County High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2023, along with some fun facts about each inductee:

Chris Norman Sr.

Graduated in 1979 and was a three-year varsity letterman in football

All-County in 1977 and 1978

All-Region in 1978

BCHS offensive lineman of the year in 1978

Trevor Powell

Graduated in 1996 and excelled in baseball

All-County tournament team, first-team All-County, second-team Deadly Diamond Team

Pitched at then-Faulkner State Community College and then the University of Mobile

Coached softball at Gulf Shores High School

Currently head softball coach and teacher at Fairhope High School

Jaala Powell Bitetti

Graduated in 2004 as a two-sport varsity athlete, lettering in volleyball and softball

Started on varsity softball team in eighth grade; played as a pitcher, catcher, first baseman and an outfielder

Three-year selection for All-County team

Played in the North/South All-Star game

Selected for Mobile Press-Register Super Twelve Team in 2004

6A All-State Honorable Mention

Lady Tigers Most Valuable Player Award

Numerous All-Tournament teams

State tournament in 2001 and 2002

Earned full softball scholarship at Jones College in Mississippi

Renee Watson Richardson

Graduated in 2006 as a two-sport athlete, lettering in volleyball and basketball

Multiple Kiwanis Club Player of the Week Awards for both sports from freshman to senior year

Volleyball achievements: All-County in final three years of high school 2X Most Valuable Player of the Year Best Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman Mobile Press-Register Super 12 team in 2005 Elite Eight appearance in 2005 Multiple All-Tournament Awards

Basketball achievements: All-County in final three years of high school Led team in scoring for final three years of high school Selected to North/South All-Star game Career-high 38 points with eight 3-pointers vs. Fairhope Multiple 30+ point games, finished career with 1,275 points Attended Coastal Alabama Community College on volleyball scholarship Coaches Bay Minette Middle School basketball and became a volleyball coach in 2021



Michael Lee Stanley

Graduated as a three-sport athlete in 2010, lettering in basketball, track and field, and cross country

Basketball achievements: Tournament Most Valuable Player Mobile Press-Register Boys’ Player of the Year 1,000 points club member Second on the BCHS scoring list All-State selection No. 1 team in the state for two months Three Sweet 16 appearances Elite Eight appearance as a senior Accolade-filled collegiate career at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia

Track and field, and cross country achievements: Attended the State Meet for both sports



Rebecca “Becky” Clemmons – associate member

Graduated from BCHS in 1970 and spent her entire working career at Bay Minette Middle School and BCHS

Coached varsity volleyball for seven years and coached at Bay Minette Middle School for 15 years

Five Coach of the Year awards for BMMS volleyball

5X Volleyball Coach of the Year awards at BCHS

Jay Koziol – associate member