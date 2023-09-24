BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County High School has inducted its 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at Lyle Underwood Stadium.
The school inducted five former BCHS athletes and two others were inducted as associate members.
Here’s the full list of the Baldwin County High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2023, along with some fun facts about each inductee:
Chris Norman Sr.
- Graduated in 1979 and was a three-year varsity letterman in football
- All-County in 1977 and 1978
- All-Region in 1978
- BCHS offensive lineman of the year in 1978
Trevor Powell
- Graduated in 1996 and excelled in baseball
- All-County tournament team, first-team All-County, second-team Deadly Diamond Team
- Pitched at then-Faulkner State Community College and then the University of Mobile
- Coached softball at Gulf Shores High School
- Currently head softball coach and teacher at Fairhope High School
Jaala Powell Bitetti
- Graduated in 2004 as a two-sport varsity athlete, lettering in volleyball and softball
- Started on varsity softball team in eighth grade; played as a pitcher, catcher, first baseman and an outfielder
- Three-year selection for All-County team
- Played in the North/South All-Star game
- Selected for Mobile Press-Register Super Twelve Team in 2004
- 6A All-State Honorable Mention
- Lady Tigers Most Valuable Player Award
- Numerous All-Tournament teams
- State tournament in 2001 and 2002
- Earned full softball scholarship at Jones College in Mississippi
Renee Watson Richardson
- Graduated in 2006 as a two-sport athlete, lettering in volleyball and basketball
- Multiple Kiwanis Club Player of the Week Awards for both sports from freshman to senior year
- Volleyball achievements:
- All-County in final three years of high school
- 2X Most Valuable Player of the Year
- Best Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman
- Mobile Press-Register Super 12 team in 2005
- Elite Eight appearance in 2005
- Multiple All-Tournament Awards
- Basketball achievements:
- All-County in final three years of high school
- Led team in scoring for final three years of high school
- Selected to North/South All-Star game
- Career-high 38 points with eight 3-pointers vs. Fairhope
- Multiple 30+ point games, finished career with 1,275 points
- Attended Coastal Alabama Community College on volleyball scholarship
- Coaches Bay Minette Middle School basketball and became a volleyball coach in 2021
Michael Lee Stanley
- Graduated as a three-sport athlete in 2010, lettering in basketball, track and field, and cross country
- Basketball achievements:
- Tournament Most Valuable Player
- Mobile Press-Register Boys’ Player of the Year
- 1,000 points club member
- Second on the BCHS scoring list
- All-State selection
- No. 1 team in the state for two months
- Three Sweet 16 appearances
- Elite Eight appearance as a senior
- Accolade-filled collegiate career at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia
- Track and field, and cross country achievements:
- Attended the State Meet for both sports
Rebecca “Becky” Clemmons – associate member
- Graduated from BCHS in 1970 and spent her entire working career at Bay Minette Middle School and BCHS
- Coached varsity volleyball for seven years and coached at Bay Minette Middle School for 15 years
- Five Coach of the Year awards for BMMS volleyball
- 5X Volleyball Coach of the Year awards at BCHS
Jay Koziol – associate member
- Coached varsity football, JV girls basketball, varsity softball, boys golf
- 162-42 record with the softball team
- 1995 softball team set a school-best 56-8 record and finished third in class 6A
- Still coaching today at UMS-Wright as defensive coordinator of the football team and head women’s golf coach