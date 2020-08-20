Baldwin County high school football returns Thursday night

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Pirates take on the Spanish Fort Toros in the first high school football game of the COVID-19 era. “A sense of normalcy comes back tonight,” says Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

The teams, cheerleaders and bands will all be there but only has as many fans. Capacity in the stadium is restricted to 50 percent. “When you get there you have to have a mask to get in,” says assistant superintendent Marty McCrae. “We ask that you please social distance and keep your mask on as much as possible.”

There have already been COVID-19 cases among student-athletes according to McCrae. “Less than 20 that have had to go home whether it was confirmed cases or symptoms that they might have it, and they did what they needed to do and they’re back.”

The first game of the season is billed as a celebration. “We are finally going to get back to something these kids deserve, and I think these communities deserve too.”

Personal responsibility is a phrase that comes up a lot with students-athletes but folks in the stands will need to take responsibility too says McCrae, if they want the games to go on. “If you do, there is a good chance we can finish the season. If you don’t, it could affect our season.”

Tickets for the game were pre-sold and will not be available at the gate. They hope to have online ticket sales up and running by next week.

LATEST STORIES