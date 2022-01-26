BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Ty Drinkard was a student athlete at Baldwin County High School (BCHS) when he unexpectedly passed away in a car accident back in 2020. The Baldwin County High School baseball team decided they wanted to honor Ty’s memory this season with new gear that they will wear during their games.

The team received new hats that are embroidered with the No. 3, Ty’s number, to memorialize him. BCHS baseball Coach Zeb Hilburn said, “It isn’t just a hat. It represents so much more, all the work these guys put in during the off season and sacrifices they continue to make to earn this hat. With that No. 3 on the side of their hat, that special hat, Ty will be right there with them the entire season of every game, inning, and pitch. An important reminder to not take the opportunity of playing baseball or life for granted.”

This year would have been Ty’s senior year at BCHS. “I can’t explain how special tonight was for me. We were presented this years baseball hats with No. 3 on the side. It really means the world to me,” said Ty’s mom Daphne Stamps. “I have watched these young men play ball since they were small boys. I’m excited to watch them play for their senior year, not only for Ty, but for themselves.”

BCHS Baseball will kick-off its season with the Jerry Wright Barbecue and Alumni Day, set for Feb. 5 at the school field. The regular season will begin Feb. 17 with a match-up against Citronelle.