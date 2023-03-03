BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Going to formal events like prom can cost you a pretty penny but one group is helping to change that.

Junior Auxiliary of the Eastern Shore is partnering with Fairhope High School for their 6th annual “Project Prom” event.

The event is a way to help young women get all dressed up while eliminating some of the expensive costs.

Any girl from anywhere is invited to shop for an entire formal outfit including a dress, shoes, accessories and purses for free.

Project Prom will be held Saturday, March 4, at Fairhope High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Terri Thompson with Junior Auxiliary believes this event allows every girl to have her magical moment.

“It is really fun to watch, especially when a girl finds the dress and she just lights up, it’s really incredible to see,” said Thompson. “Sometimes they don’t want to take the dresses off, they leave in them, they love them so much.”

The dresses not only vary in styles but also sizes. Size double zero through size 24 will be available.

“This year we probably have over 2,000 dresses easily,” said Annie Dixon. “So many of them are brand new with tags and they’re just gorgeous and I just can’t wait to see in the future how this grows.”

The event will also have multiple giveaways on Saturday including free hair and makeup sessions and bouquet vouchers.

Click here for more information on how you can take home a new formal dress for free.