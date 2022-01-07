Baldwin County Health moves testing site as numbers ramp-up

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) The line of cars outside of the Baldwin County Health Department has been getting longer and longer over the last couple of weeks and it is just a sample of the growing demand for covid testing in Baldwin County.

“Our numbers are continuing to rise,” said Jenny Kilpatrick with the Baldwin County Health Department. “As of today, our percentage of positivity rate for tests was at 42 percent. So our testing numbers are going way up. Our case numbers are going way up.”

To respond to the demand the county health department’s testing site is moving to the Central Baldwin County Annex on Palmer Street in Robertsdale starting Monday. “We will primarily be doing PCR tests but we will have Rapid available as well,” said Kilpatrick.

Anyone who has symptoms has potentially been exposed to the virus or is required to be tested for travel is encouraged to be tested and quarantine until the results are in.

The drive-through testing site will run from 8 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.