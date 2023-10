BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Health Department location in Robertsdale will be closed on Friday due to building maintenance, according to a Facebook post made by the department.

The BCHD building, located on Gilbert Drive, will be receiving maintenance on Oct. 6. There will not be any in-house services offered on Friday.

LOCATION:

Other health department offices nearby will be opened on Friday; people can go to one of those if they need services.