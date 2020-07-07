Baldwin County Health Department extending hours for COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Due to demand increase, the Baldwin County Health Department has decided to increase testing availability during the month of July.

The testing days of Tuesdays and Thursdays will remain the same, but the hours have been extended. Testing will now be performed between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments are required.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following; fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

These are the requirements for testing:

· Persons with symptoms

· Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

· Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

Appointments are not required, but persons tested must meet Alabama Department of Public Health testing criteria.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

· Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

· Avoid people who are sick

· Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

· Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

· Cover coughs and sneezes

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

· Monitor your health

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.

