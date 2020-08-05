Baldwin County graduate donates schools supplies to Daphne families

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A recent Baldwin County graduate who was back in town on his summer break from college was able to make a big impact on families in the Eastern Shore.

Demarcus Rudolph washed vehicles last week, raising money for families who need school supplies this year. Rudolph tells us he was working two part-time jobs while on break and used some of his earnings to help purchase items like binders, glue, crayons and backpacks.

