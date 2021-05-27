Baldwin County Girl Scout goes gold

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations are in order for Baldwin County Girl Scout Megan Stewart.

The Girl Scouts of South Alabama says Megan achieved the highest honor in the organization for a project she spearheaded at Camp Sid Edmonds.

Less than 6 percent of eligible Girl Scouts nationwide earn the Gold Award. By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Megan has become a community leader. Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama

Megan’s Gold Star award project started after her time spent at Camp Sid. She gathered troops and built tables, benches, and a water equipment storage shed to give the camp more space to gather.

“I’m excited for multiple troops to be able to sit together in one area while holding camping events or working on projects. It’s satisfying and rewarding knowing other troops will benefit from my work.” Megan Stewart

