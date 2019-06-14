Baldwin County fugitive captured in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope police have apprehended a man who was wanted by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Weston Lee Gill was seen walking southbound on Highway 181 by an off-duty deputy sheriff. Fairhope police responded and took Gill into custody. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Corrections Center.

Gill is transient and moving around the Belforest area of Baldwin County. He was sleeping in church vans and outbuildings in the area.

Gill was currently on bond for a church burglary that occurred in April.