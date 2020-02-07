Baldwin County fugitive captured in Arkansas

John James Shillibeer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect wanted in a multi-state crime spree, who ran from deputies after a traffic stop on Interstate 10, is now in custody.

John Shillibeer was captured Friday in Arkansas, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

