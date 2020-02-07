Baldwin County fugitive captured in Arkansas

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect wanted in a multi-state crime spree, who ran from deputies after a traffic stop on Interstate 10, is now in custody.

John Shillibeer was captured Friday in Arkansas, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

John James Shillibeer, who was the subject of a BCSO manhunt the night of Jan 28, was captured this morning in Osceola, Ark. He was found in possession of a stolen car out of Memphis TN. The suspect is wanted by multiple police agencies. pic.twitter.com/zkhppQXJNl — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) February 7, 2020

