Baldwin County fugitive captured in Arkansas

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect wanted in a multi-state crime spree, who ran from deputies after a traffic stop on Interstate 10, is now in custody.
John Shillibeer was captured Friday in Arkansas, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
LATEST POSTS:
- No injuries in Pages Lane house fire in Mobile
- Cool night ahead, milder temperatures for the weekend
- U.S. House passes PROact in effort to help labor unions
- Bond set in Daphne attempted murder case
- Experts weigh in on coronavirus during conference in Pensacola