SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re known for helping families across Baldwin County and now their services are needed more than ever.

“Families are struggling with the most basic things. Groceries, gasoline, putting shoes on their kids to go to school,” said Prodisee Pantry’s executive director, Deann Servos.

The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is staying busy this month providing food and resources to those who need the extra help.

“We’re seeing about a 15% increase. What’s interesting is we’re back to the levels we were in 2008 and 2009 during that recession. Our families are concerned. If things don’t turn around soon we’re going to see a huge increase by the time the holidays roll around,” she explained.

That’s why shelves need to be filled. Servos says they’re typically full of non-perishables this time of year, but the higher prices in the grocery store aren’t just affecting families, they’re also hitting non-profit organizations hard.

“Our grocery bill itself has gone up. We used to be able to feed a family in 2019 for $20 for a week. That number is now $33.12,” Servos explained.

Through the end of August, the Prodisee Pantry continues their One Family-One Day campaign, asking the community to donate $5 which will feed a family breakfast, lunch and dinner for a day. Efforts like that help keep their mission going, making sure food and resources are always available during the toughest times of the year when hundreds of families rely on their services each week.

“We’re already working on Thanksgiving and Christmas, but we’re also diligently stockpiling for hurricane season,” she said.

