Baldwin County firefighting gear heads to Central America

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Stacked in the hallway of fire station one in Lillian, “jackets, pants, boots, helmets…” 20 sets of firefighting gear worth around $2,500 each that would have likely ended up being trashed. “Once it expires, there is very limited ways we can utilize this,” says Anne-Marie Ozkosar, Lillian V.F.D. public affairs officer.

AMEDICA-USA, a charity that collects used and expired fire gear and equipment and ships it to Guatemala one of the most at-risk nations in the world for natural disasters, “because of hurricanes from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, volcanoes, earthquakes. It’s a very naturally dangerous place,” says Neale Brown, who spearheads the group.

“Modernizing and protecting those guys, giving them the training and resources with that has been our primary program since we started.”









This donation is the first of its kind from Alabama, but may not be the last. “We’re a family we really are,” says Ozkosar. “To extend that to a greater firefighting community actually that’s an exciting aspect of it as well.”

For more information go to AMEDICAusa.org.

