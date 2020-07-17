Baldwin County firefighters feeling summer heat

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – We’ve all felt the hotter temperatures and experienced the high heat indexes over the last week, but it’s not slowing Baldwin County firefighters from their work.

“It is a lot harder to stay hydrated and stay cool and be able to take care of ourselves,” said Belforest Volunteer Fire Department’s assistant chief Teresa Mitchell.

Mitchell says the heat can be dangerous for everyone, including themselves when battling fires or working vehicle accidents where they’re in their gear for prolonged periods of time.

“It happens very easily and it happens to the best of us. Even ones who have been doing this for a very long time. It comes up on you quickly, you don’t realize it. Your adrenaline gets going, you’re worried about helping everybody else on the scene and you’re not really thinking about yourself,” she said.

Her team of volunteers brave the elements even more so this time of year and they look out for one another.

“Most everything we do is in pairs going in and out of fires. We have a partner. We have somebody that we’re paying attention to,” she added.

Within the last week our area has been under heat advisories. The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has seen a number of heat-related emergencies this week and they’re doing what they can to keep residents informed of the dangers.

“Let’s watch very closely and let’s check on our neighbors, because this heat is very serious. It can cause serious problems,” said Deputy Director Jenni Guerry.

A heat advisory has not been issued for our area this weekend. You’re advised to drink plenty of water or Gatorade to stay hydrated. If you begin to experience a headache or feel nauseous, you should return indoors quickly. A cold shower can also help lower your body temperature.

Seek immediate help if your symptoms get worse.

