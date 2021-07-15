Baldwin County firefighter dies after longterm fight with disease

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – A longtime Baldwin County volunteer firefighter passed away Wednesday night after battling multiple autoimmune diseases.

Josh Hines was a member of the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department for more than a decade. He was unable to get a kidney transplant and was on dialysis when a new infection recently took over. In recent weeks doctors were forced to amputate both of his legs in Georgia after it was determined that a rare skin condition caused the infection.

Josh was 30 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that Josh Hines has courageously lost his battle tonight. We ask that you please pray for Josh and his family in the days and weeks to come. We are accepting donations to help with his medical bills and final expenses. The fundraiser in his honor will still take place on August 7th. To donate, or purchase a t-shirt or Boston Butt for Josh’s fundraiser, please visit our site here,” the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook.