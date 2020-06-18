Baldwin County firefighter asking community for help after fire destroys his home

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) – Cody Bolton is a volunteer firefighter in Elsanor who’s typically the one rushing to someone’s aid. Now, he’s asking for your help.

“Normally I’m the one going in to save someone else’s stuff but it’s pretty scary when it happens to yourself and you’re there when it happens,” he said.

His family’s home of 5 years caught fire Tuesday night, destroying everything inside.

“Anything would help. Food, help with the motel room, clothes, furniture anything would help us out. I have a 4-year-old that will be 5 in October, a 2-year-old that will be 3 in July. I have a 9-month-old and a baby that’s due in September. It’s a lot of stress that just got added to us,” Bolton said.

Yellow fire tape still surrounds the place they called home. Now, they’re starting over. Rosinton Volunteer Fire Department is stepping up to the cause, offering their department as a drop off location for donations. Anything you can give is certainly appreciated and it won’t go unnoticed by the family.

“I mean everybody’s reached out to try and help us. I appreciate it a lot,” he added.

