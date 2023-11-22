BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County family will be hosting a community Thanksgiving for the second year in a row.

William, Rhonda, Waylon and Sadie White of Baldwin County will be hosting yet another community Thanksgiving for those who may not have a place to go this season.

For the past few days, with the help of multiple volunteers, they have been preparing a Thanksgiving meal for the community Thanksgiving lunch, and everyone and anyone is invited.

“It’s just something we just wanted to have a place and opportunity for people in this community to come together, either they need a meal or just need somewhere to fellowship with other people,” William White said.

They have been preparing turkey, sides and desserts for lunch, and they’ve made a lot of it.

“We are trying to feed 500 families; our goal is 500 families,” White said.

The lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. at the Baldwin County Coliseum and Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. White said there are plenty of activities for children, like bouncy houses and games.

“It’s just so good to serve people and fellowship together,” Waylon said.

Now, the tables are set, the food is prepared and if you do not have a place to go to feast or maybe just don’t have the means this season, you have a place to go that will welcome you with open arms.

