BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Baldwin County Fair wrapped up over the weekend, but plans for the 2024 fair are already being made.

“They moved from a mansion to a tent, and it was a roaring success,” Baldwin County Fair manager Sonny Hankins said.

This year’s fair was the first that wasn’t in the Robertsdale Coliseum.

Although many of the exhibits and displays were in tents on the fairgrounds, Hankins said it went “exceptionally well with record-breaking crowds.”

Next year’s fair will be the 73rd in Baldwin County, and plans are already underway. Hankins said he expects new circus acts and a paved parking lot for the event.