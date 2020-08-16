Baldwin County Fair postponed until further notice due to virus concerns

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Concerns about COVID-19 put another Gulf Coast tradition on hold. Baldwin County Fair Manager Sonny Hankins confirms that the Baldwin County Fair, originally set for mid-September, has been postponed until further notice. Hankins said the fair could be rescheduled for another date in 2020 but believes they can’t risk having it in September and take a chance on a coronavirus spike forcing them to cancel anyway.

“Due to the COVID crisis and to protect children the fair is postponed until further notice,” said Hankins in a phone call with WKRG News 5. 2020 would be the 70th Baldwin County Fair. Hankins said hurricanes have never stopped the fair but this year coronavirus is putting the brakes on things.

The video above is from 2019

