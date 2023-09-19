ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most folks are used to turning off Fairground Road into the Robertsdale Coliseum to get to the fair. Now the entrance is off Pearson Street, but that is not the only change.

A different footprint for the Baldwin County Fair.

“We’re not going to be in the coliseum or the arena this year,” Fair Director Sonny Hankins said.

Instead, the fair will occupy the property surrounding the coliseum.

“Make sure they come down to Pearson Street and hang a left,” Dean Chambers, with Teeny Weeny Circus, said. “Park over here and walk to the entrance over here.”

There are no permanent buildings here yet.

So for now, “We rented all tents and canopies all the cooking, sewing and canning is in temporary housing,” Hankins said. “The commercial booths, the 4-H, FAA, those are under the tents.”

Most of the exhibits you are used to seeing are still here, antique tractors and the petting zoo. There are new attractions, too, and of course, the midway with four new rides.

“In my opinion, ’cause I work a lot of fairs, Arnolds Amusements is the classiest midway in the United States,” Chambers said.

There’s been a lot of talk about what is not at this year’s fair.

“We had the rodeo here for the last 25 years,” Hankins said. “It has been quite successful would have had it again, but we have nowhere to have it.”

That too could change as the fair begins a new phase in a new location but with the same fun and family in mind.

The Baldwin County Fair runs through Saturday. Admission is free for children under 12, seniors 65 and older and veterans both active and retired. The rest of us will have to pay 10 bucks.