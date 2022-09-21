ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers.

Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t know how long it’s been.

“Arnold Amusement is bringing our midway, they have several new rides, they’ll talk to you about that,” said Hankins. “We got the rodeo Friday and Saturday night, we have the Bengal tiger show here this year, very educational for children, bring your children to see that.”

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and then the gates will open at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Arnold Amusements go all over the country setting up for fairs and general manager, Joey Even said his favorite fair of them all is Baldwin County.

“The people here, there is something about when you come south, when you deal with people in the south, they’re very welcoming, very comforting, just to make you feel at home, not even just at the fair, if you go into town they welcome you and are excited that the fair is here” said Even.

The fair will also house lots of animals that you can come and see and even pet.

“Livestock chickens, ducks, emu’s, turkey’s, rabbits, cows, cavs, baby cavs sucking on a bottle” said Hankins.

Admission will be $25 Tuesday and Wednesday and will include access to the tiger show, antique tractor show and then Thursday will be $10 and from 5-7, Thursday only, senior citizens and veterans will get in free.

The fair will close at 11 PM each night but can also stay open later depending on how many people come out.