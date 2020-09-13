Baldwin County Emergency Management hosts Facebook live for Tropical Storm Sally update

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Sally and hosted a Facebook live Sunday going over any updates.

Read the following press release:

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Sally. The tropical system is expected to impact the Alabama Gulf Coast in the coming days. The Emergency Operations Center is activated with essential personnel at this time.

Baldwin County Emergency Management will host a Facebook Live update today at 3:30 p.m. The update may be viewed at this web address – https://www.facebook.com/BaldwinCountyEMA

