BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re in need of tree or debris removal, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a hotline you all can call to retrieve those services.
You’re asked to call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 1-800-451-1954. The agent will need your address and a description of what you need help with.
- Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency offers hotline for tree or debris removal
