Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency offers hotline for tree or debris removal

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re in need of tree or debris removal, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a hotline you all can call to retrieve those services.

You’re asked to call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 1-800-451-1954. The agent will need your address and a description of what you need help with.

If you need help with tree or debris removal, please call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 1-800-451-1954. Give your address and what you need help with; that will be entered into a database and assigned to a volunteer cleanup team when those folks get into our area. — Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (@BaldwinEMA) September 18, 2020

