Baldwin County EMA to send COVID-19 text alerts

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Emergency Management now has a way for you to opt in to receive alerts about COVID-19.

To receive text alerts, text the keyword “BaldwinCOVID” to 888777. Make sure BaldwinCOVID is one word with no spaces.

