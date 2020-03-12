Baldwin County EMA meeting with city officials ahead of Spring Break, county events

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A lot of visitors are expected in Baldwin County as Spring Break starts heating up. The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is working to make sure everyone has a safe trip to our area, as travel begins amid coronavirus concerns.

“The hand washing is a very easy and simple thing we can do to help the spread of any type of virus or type of bacteria or infectious disease,” says Jenni Guerry, Baldwin EMA’s Logistics and Education Outreach Coordinator.

“Whether it’s making sure that hand sanitizing stations, or hand sanitizers, are available to the public. Places so people have access to those things to help encourage those preventive activities,” she said. We hear it time and time again, but experts say that’s the current best defense against COVID-19.

EMA officials say now is not the time to worry, but a time to prepare. EMA is working closely with the Baldwin County Public School System and with city officials to make sure everyone has a plan.

“Were also sharing information on a regular basis to make sure that our community partners know from day to day the current statistics and current guidance, because we do recognize this is an evolving situation,” said Guerry.

LATEST STORIES: